Baltic states, Poland agree on exceptions in case of need to close border with Belarus

VILNIUS, August 28. /TASS/. The Baltic countries and Poland have agreed to keep humanitarian exceptions in the event of a complete closure of the border with Belarus, Lithuanian Interior Minister Agne Bilotaite announced in Warsaw on Monday.

"We have agreed on certain exceptions. These are primarily related to the need to the keep the humanitarian corridor open. This mechanism should be the same for all our countries," the Interior Ministry quoted Bilotaite as saying. Warsaw hosted a meeting of the interior ministers of Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia and Poland to discuss their humanitarian policy toward Belarus.

According to Bilotaite, the ministers agreed to discuss the technicalities of how the humanitarian corridor would function. "We must keep these exceptions," the senior Lithuanian official emphasized.