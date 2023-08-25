Poll reveals level of Russian public’s confidence in Putin

MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. The proportion of Russian citizens' confidence in President Vladimir Putin rose by 0,5% and stood at 77.2%, according to the results of the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM) that published the results of a survey conducted on August 14-20 among 1,600 respondents aged over 18.

"When asked about trust in Putin, 77.2% of respondents answered positively (+0.5% over the week), the approval rate of the Russian president's rose by 0.7% and amounted to 73.3%," the pollsters noted.

"Positive assessment figures for the Prime Minister and the Russian government amounted to 50.4% (-0.3%) and 48.9% (+0.5%), respectively," the report stressed. Mikhail Mishustin was trusted by 59.5% of respondents (+0.4% over the week).

Those surveyed also expressed their confidence in the heads of various parliamentary factions. Russia’s Communist Party (CPRF) leader Gennady Zyuganov was trusted by 31.4% of respondents (-2.3%), Sergey Mironov, the leader of A Just Russia - For Truth, received 27.4% (-2.9%), the leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) Leonid Slutsky got 15.3% (-1.8%), and the leader of The New People party Alexey Nechaev procured 6.3% (-1.2%).

The poll also revealed that the level of support for the United Russia party stood at 37.1% (-0.6%), with the CPRF supported by 10.2% (no changes). The LDPR got 9.7% (+0.7%), A Just Russia - For Truth procured 4.9% (-0.1%), and The New People party’s figures came to 4.7% (+0.2% over the week).