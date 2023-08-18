Homes of President Bazoum’s entourage members searched in Niger

PARIS, August 18. /TASS/. The homes of Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum’s entourage members were searched in the country’s capital of Niamey last night, the RFI radio station reported on Friday.

According to the media outlet, armed people and "at least one civilian" entered the buildings and took out documents and various personal property items, including phones, jewelry, computers, and cash.

Searchers were conducted at least at nine places, particularly at the homes of Hassoumi Massaoudou who served as foreign minister under Bazoum, former Defense Minister Kalla Moutari and Kalla Ankourao, one of the leaders of the pro-presidential Nigerien Party for Democracy and Socialism.

In late July, a group of military rebels in Niger announced the removal of President Mohamed Bazoum. The National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland, headed by General Abdourahmane Tchiani, was created to run the country. The leaders of Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) member states introduced harsh sanctions against the rebels, demanding they release Bazoum and threatening to use military force.

On August 13, Nigerien rebels announced plans to prosecute Bazoum for high treason.