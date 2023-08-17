Russian researchers create drone to deliver first-aid kits to hard-to-reach areas

MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. Russian specialists have developed a drone capable of delivering first-aid kits to injured persons in the woods, in mountains and other hard-to-reach areas, the press service of the National Technology Initiative (NTI) Platform told TASS.

"Alternative methods of searching and providing first aid to an injured person [in hard-to-reach regions] take in average from five hours to three days; their cost varies from seven to eighty thousand rubles ($75-860) per hour. Owing to the use of our drones, the cost of this operation will stand at 1,500 rubles ($16) per hour, and the average time [to deliver a medical kit] will decline to 40 minutes. This will make it possible to significantly increase survivability for an injured person and mitigate the risk of complications," the press service said.

It is anticipated that a person injured in mountains, in the woods or in a remote settlement will be able to call the emergency medical service. Then a drone will depart to the indicated point and deliver a first-aid kit. An evacuation aircraft of the ministry of emergency will then fly to the incident site. The drone withstands the temperature range from minus 40 to plus 40 degrees Celsius and is capable of carrying a medical kit with the weight up to 30 kg.