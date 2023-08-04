Work for unregistered NGOs in Russia to be punishable with prison terms

MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed laws introducing criminal and administrative punishment for those who work for unregistered foreign non-governmental organizations (NGOs), with a maximum penalty of up to two years in prison. The laws have been uploaded to the official portal of legal information.

One of the laws complements the Code of Administrative Offenses with a new article. If the offenses bear no traits of a criminally punishable act, fines for individuals will be up to 5,000 rubles, for officials - up to 50,000 rubles and for legal entities - up to 100,000 rubles. Exceptions will be made for cases in which such participation is allowed in accordance with Russian legislation on non-profit organizations.

The fine for such a violation for foreigners or stateless persons will range from 3,000 rubles to 5,000 rubles. Administrative expulsion from Russia is possible.

Amendments to Criminal Code

The other law complements the Criminal Code with a new article. From now on, the one who has already been brought to administrative responsibility for working in an NGO, will for a second violation will be fined 100,000 to 200,000 rubles, or imprisoned for up to two years and stripped of the right to hold certain positions up to five years. It also provides for 200 hours of compulsory works or penal labor for a period of up to two years with a possible restriction of freedom for the same period.

For organizing the activities of such an NGO in Russia those responsible can be imprisoned for up to three years, with a possible deprivation of the right to hold certain positions for up to seven years. Also, up to 360 hours of compulsory works or penal labor for up to three years with a possible restriction of freedom for up to two years are envisaged.

According to the note to the article, the wrongdoer may be relieved of criminal punishment for participation in such an NGO for voluntarily ending one’s participation in its activities and actively contributing to the exposure or investigation of the crime.

The laws are effective as of the day of publication.