July 26 downpour in Moscow highest on record since 1949 — meteorologists

MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. About a third of the monthly average rainfall for July (31%), 26 mm, fell on the main weather station VDNKh in Moscow on Wednesday, a record high figure since weather observations at the weather station began in 1949, Mikhail Leus, a lead specialist with the Phobos weather center said.

"Twenty-six mm of precipitation fell by 6 p.m. at the main meteorological station of the capital city, VDNKh - this is about a third of the monthly norm for July (31%). And [this was] the heaviest rainfall for July 26 in the last 74 years, since weather observations began at this weather station in 1949," Leus wrote on his Telegram channel.

The expert noted that precipitation data varied at other meteorological stations in the capital: Strogino saw 19 mm of precipitation, while Tushino - 40 mm. The highest amount of rain in the Moscow Region, 42 mm, fell in Tolstopaltsevo.

Other areas of note that were hit hard by rain included Taldom and Volokolamsk - 34 mm and 36 mm respectively, Leus blogged.

About 300 crews assisted by around 290 pieces of machinery worked to deal with the aftermath of the torrential downpour, the Moscow municipal service wrote on its Telegram channel earlier in the day. Meteorologists advised Moscow residents to stay indoors, reporting possible strong winds with gusts of up to 20 meters per second.

Several dozen cars were damaged in Moscow after rainfall flooded several city streets. Nobody was injured. Earlier, the emergencies ministry’s Moscow department said that a thunderstorm accompanied by hail and strong gusts of wind was expected in Moscow before the end of the day.