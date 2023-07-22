Russian Interior Ministry reveals number of terrorist crimes committed since start of year

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. Almost 1,200 crimes of a terrorist nature and more than 730 extremist crimes were registered in Russia in the first six months of 2023, according to the materials of the Interior Ministry, acquired by TASS.

"From January to June 2023, 1,193 crimes of a terrorist nature (10.4% less than last year) and 734 crimes of an extremist orientation (5.3% less than last year) were registered," the materials say.

According to the ministry, 72 crimes of a terrorist nature were suppressed at the stage of preparation and attempt, which is 71.4% more than in the same period of the previous year. Interestingly, this year recorded the lowest number of terrorist crimes in the last three years. Thus, according to the Interior Ministry’s statistics, from January to June 2021 there were 1,271 terrorist crimes, and in the first half of 2022 there were 1,332.

Terrorist crimes include acts of preparation of terrorist acts, public incitement to terrorism and hostage-taking.