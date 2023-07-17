Land link to Crimea across Zaporozhye Region operating normally, says acting governor

MELITOPOL, July 17. /TASS/. The land route running to Crimea across the Zaporozhye Region is safe and operating normally, acting Governor Yevgeny Balitsky reported on Monday.

"Crimea has not been cut off from mainland Russia, nor can it be cut off from it, as the land link across the new [Russian] regions, including via the Zaporozhye Region, is operating normally," the official wrote on his Telegram channel. He pledged every assistance to government efforts to facilitate traffic across the new Russian regions for the country’s nationals.

Balitsky denounced Monday’s emergency incident on the Crimean Bridge as "yet another terrorist attack by the Kiev regime, a cold-blooded and cynical at that."

Oleg Kryuchkov, an advisor to the Crimea governor, said earlier that passenger cars would be able to leave Crimea by ferry service, as he advised truck drivers to drive through the new Russian regions.

Emergency incident

Last night, two Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles carried out a terror attack on the Crimean Bridge, Russia’s National Antiterrorism Committee told TASS. The Investigative Committee has launched a probe into the incident which left a couple dead, with a child being injured. The roadway was damaged in the attack which also halted traffic. The railway service has already been restored, and the ferry service is available, too. Passenger cars will be able to depart from Crimea by ferry service, while truck drivers are urged to take bypass routes via the new Russian regions.