Russian FSB detains transgender individual on high treason charges for aiding Kiev forces

MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) detained a transgender individual for providing financial assistance to the Ukrainian armed forces, the FSB told TASS on Thursday.

"Russia’s FSB interdicted the criminal activity of a Russian citizen, a resident of the Oryol Region, on charges of high treason for rendering financial assistance to the Ukrainian armed forces, thereby targeting Russia’s security," the FSB said.

The FSB established that the transgender person, an LGBT activist who had changed gender identity from female to male, volunteered for the OVD-Info media project (designated as a foreign agent in Russia) and, acting as moderator for an anti-Russian news portal, transferred funds to the account of a Ukrainian financial institution with the objective of providing financial assistance to Ukrainian troops.

Criminal charges under Russian Criminal Code Article 275 ("High Treason") have been brought against the detainee, who may face a prison sentence of from 20 years up to life behind bars. The investigation and relevant search activities are ongoing.