Investigation into attack on reporter, lawyer underway — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. Russia’s Investigative Committee Chairman Alexander Bastrykin has given the necessary assignments following an armed attack on journalist Yelena Milashina and lawyer Alexander Nemov; work is underway, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"All the assignments have been given by the head of the Investigative Committee, work is currently underway. Let’s just wait for it. All reactions have been expressed, now all measures are being taken," the Kremlin official said.

Persons unknown attacked Milashina and Nemov in Chechnya. The victims were later taken to a full-service medical center in Beslan, North Ossetia. According to North Ossetian Ombudsman Tamerlan Tsgoev, both sustained multiple fractures and Nemov was also stabbed. Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova has requested information from Chechnya’s regional Investigative Committee, Interior Ministry and prosecutor general. Earlier, Peskov said that the incident was "a very serious attack that demands vigorous measures be taken" and noted that Russian President Vladimir Putin had been informed.