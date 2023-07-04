Ukrainian health ministry issues recommendations in case of blast at ZNPP

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. Ukraine’s health ministry has issued recommendations for the population in case of an explosion at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant.

The recommendation came after Renat Karchaa, an adviser to the director general of Russia’s Rosenergoatom nuclear power engineering company, said earlier on Tuesday that Ukraine will try to attack the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) in the coming night by dropping bombs loaded with radioactive waste removed from the South Ukraine NPP on July 3. The standby bombing plan provides for the use of a Tochka-U high-precision rocket with a warhead stuffed with radioactive waste, he said.

"In case of an explosion at the ZNPP, people living in the potential zone of a radiation accident must be ready for possible evacuation. If the local authorities officially inform about a radiation accident, stay inside your houses or get inside as soon as possible. Follow further instructions from the authorities," the health ministry said on its official Telegram channel.

Apart from that, it is recommended to have a go-bag with ID documents, a face mask or a respirator, wet wipes, a change of clothes and shoes, and a minimum supply of food and water at hand.

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky earlier accused Russia of plotting a terror attack on the Zaporozhye NPP. He informed about it the United States, Brazil, India, China, European, Middle East and African countries but provided no evidence to back his allegation. Ukrainian Interior Minister Igor Klimenko said that Ukraine would hold drills and organize crisis centers "in case of a possible radiation leak from the ZNPP."

Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov refuted these allegations as another lie. According to Karchaa, Zelensky’s statements may indicate that Kiev is plotting a terror attack or a strike on the ZNPP in a bid to drag NATO into the conflict.