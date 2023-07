BUDAPEST, July 4. /TASS/. Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko has arrived in Budapest where he will meet with Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, a TASS correspondent reported on Tuesday.

Murashko and Szijjarto, who are co-chairs of the Russian-Hungarian intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation, will hold talks on Wednesday morning. After the talks, they are expected to give a joint news conference.