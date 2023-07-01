Lukashenko signs law on tit-for-tat measures against foreign news media

MINSK, July 1. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has signed a law that provides for tit-for-tat measures against foreign news media, the presidential office said in a statement.

"The document is aimed at improving the mechanisms for the protection of national interests in the media area, as well as at expanding the instruments for reacting to unfriendly actions against Belarus," the statement said.

The law provides for the possibility of banning the activities of foreign news media in Belarus in the event that foreign governments make unfriendly steps against the Belarusian media. It also regulates news aggregators and the legal status of their owners and expands the list of legal reasons for revoking government registration from media organizations and imposing restrictions on access to Internet resources, online publications and news aggregators.