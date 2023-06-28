Pope Francis’ peace envoy arrives in Moscow — archdiocese

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, Pope Francis’ envoy, has arrived in the Russian capital, the Roman Catholic Archdiocese in Moscow said on Wednesday.

"[Zuppi] has arrived in Moscow. The pontiff’s peace envoy for Ukraine, Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, who is president of the Italian Bishops’ Conference in Moscow, will embark on the second stage of his mission. <…> His Moscow visit will last till June 29," the archdiocese said in a statement on VKontakte.

According to it, the cardinal will meet with Archbishop Pavel Pezzi later on Wednesday, and he will join a service at a Moscow cathedral tomorrow evening.

The Vatican’s peace envoy may also be received by a presidential administration official.