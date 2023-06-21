Putin talks up International Maritime Defense Show as showcase of industry’s potential

MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a message of greetings to the organizers, participants and guests of the 11th International Maritime Defense Show (IMDS 2023).

The message, as published on the Kremlin website, reads:

"I am confident that IMDS 2023 will be a really remarkable event as the large-scale exhibition and extensive business agenda will fully demonstrate the serious potential of Russian scientific research, design and engineering schools, and the defense industry, and will also allow participants to discuss a wide range of professional issues and conclude lucrative contracts."

The president pointed out that the event continued to maintain high standards and an admirable level of participation. "[This trade] show has a tradition of familiarizing both experts and guests with the latest domestic achievements in terms of shipbuilding, command and control systems, navigation, communications, advanced power facilities, logistics infrastructure, promising materials and technologies," Putin added.

IMDS 2023, organized by the Russian Industry and Trade Ministry, is taking place in Kronstadt on June 21-25. For the first time, the event is being held at the Naval Museum and the Congress and Exhibition Center on the premises of the Island of Forts tourism and recreation cluster. The shipbuilding industry exposition has brought together over 250 Russian and foreign participants. TASS is the strategic media partner for the trade show.