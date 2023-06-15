IAEA delegation led by Grossi arrives in Zaporozhye Region — TASS correspondent

VASILYEVKA /Zaporozhye Region/, June 15. /TASS/. A delegation of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) led by the agency’s Director General Rafael Grossi has passed through the Russian border checkpoint near Vasilyevka in the Zaporozhye Region, a TASS correspondent reported.

Earlier, Renat Karchaa, adviser to the CEO of Russian state nuclear power corporation Rosenergoatom, told TASS that Grossi’s visit "with a high degree of certainty" would take place on Thursday, June 15. It is supposed to be a one-day visit. According to Karchaa, Grossi will receive exhaustive information including on the state of the station’s water supplies infrastructure.

On June 13, the IAEA head visited Kiev. There, he said that after interacting with reporters, he would go to the nuclear facility where he planned to spend several hours and personally assess the situation.

Located in Energodar, the Zaporozhye nuclear facility, with roughly 6GW of capacity, is the largest of its kind in Europe. Russia took control of the plant on February 28, 2022, in the first days of its special military operation in Ukraine. Since then, units of the Ukrainian army have periodically conducted shelling both of residential districts in nearby Energodar and the premises of the nuclear plant itself, by means of drones, heavy artillery and multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS).