Putin offers condolences to Tokayev over major wildfires in Kazakhstan

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has offered his condolences to Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev over massive forest fires raging in the country, according to Putin’s telegram posted on the Kremlin website on Saturday.

"Dear Kassym-Jomart Kemeleevich, please accept the words of sincere sympathy and support in connection with the disaster that has hit Kazakhstan’s eastern regions, which are major forest fires. I am convinced that the tragic aftermath of this act of nature will be addressed and the affected territories will return to normal, prosperous life," Putin said.

A wildfire has engulfed the Abay Region in eastern Kazakhstan, spreading out to an area of 60,000 hectares on Friday. Firefighting efforts are underway at five locations in the Abay Region, involving more than 1,000 personnel, 252 pieces of equipment belonging to the Emergencies and Defense Ministries, the Forestry Committee, and local executive bodies, Kazakhstan’s Emergencies Ministry reported.

According to updates, 14 people died as a result of the fire. A regional emergency was declared in the region’s largest city of Semey.