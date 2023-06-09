Poll reveals level of Russian public’s confidence in Putin

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. The proportion of Russian citizens' confidence in President Vladimir Putin amounted to 78.8%, according to the All-Russian Public Opinion Research Center that published the results of a survey conducted from May 29 to June 4 among 1,600 respondents aged over 18.

"When asked about trust in Putin, 78.8% of respondents answered positively (-1.2% over the week), the approval rate of the Russian president's dropped by 1.5% and amounted to 74.8%," the pollsters noted.

Positive assessment figures for the Prime Minister and the Russian government amounted to 52.6% (-0.3%) and 48.6% (-1.3%), respectively," the report stressed. Mikhail Mishustin was trusted by 62.2% of respondents (-0.1% over the week).

Those surveyed also expressed their confidence in the heads of various parliamentary factions. Russia’s Communist Party (CPRF) leader Gennady Zyuganov was trusted by 33.7% of respondents (-3.2%), Sergey Mironov, the leader of A Just Russia - For Truth, received 32% (-1.4%), the leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) Leonid Slutsky got 17.1% (-1.7%), and the leader of The New People party Alexey Nechaev procured 9.2% (-0.4%).

The poll also revealed that the level of support for the United Russia party stood at 37.7% (-0.2%), with the CPRF supported by 10.1% (-0.4%). The LDPR got 9.5% (+0.2%), A Just Russia - For Truth procured 5.7% (-0.1%), and The New People party’s figures came to 4.3% (-0.1% over the week).