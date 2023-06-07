One killed, one injured by Ukraine’s bombardment of Molochansk

MELITOPOL, June 7. /TASS/. One resident of the town of Molochansk in the Zaporozhye Region was killed and another one wounded on Wednesday as a result of a Ukrainian bombardment, emergency services told the media.

"As a result of a Ukrainian artillery shelling of Molochansk one person died of injuries incompatible with life and another was wounded. The incident occurred at Lugovaya Street, 83," the sources said.

Earlier, it was reported that around 9:00 a.m. the Ukrainian military opened fire on Molochansk, according to preliminary reports, using HIMARS multiple rocket launchers of US manufacture.