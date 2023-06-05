Attempts to limit cargo traffic between Belarus, Russia doomed to failure — Lukashenko

MINSK, June 5. /TASS/. Attempts by Western countries to limit cargo traffic between Belarus and Russia’s Kaliningrad Region are doomed to failure, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said at a meeting with Kaliningrad Region Governor Anton Alikhanov.

"I am sure you will agree with me that the unprecedented attempt of the West in 2022 to limit our communication with you and the free movement of goods by rail and road transport both from Russia and Belarus <...> was doomed to failure," the BelTA news agency quoted Lukashenko as saying.

He added that it would not be possible to "divide [Russia and Belarus] with artificial barriers."