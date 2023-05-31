Putin to meet with families awarded Order of Parental Glory

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a virtual meeting with families awarded the Order of Parental Glory from various Russian regions on June 1, International Children’s Day, the Kremlin press service said on Thursday.

Putin traditionally meets with families with many children on June 1. Before 2020, such meeting were held in the Kremlin where he held a ceremony of awarding Orders of Parental Glory. Since 2020, due to the pandemic, Putin has been meeting with families online.

The Order of Parental Glory was established in 2008 and since 2009 it has been awarded annually to two families from every Russian region. It is awarded to parents of foster parent who are in an official marriage and have seven or more children.

International Children’s Day is marked on June 1 in more than 60 world nations. The decision to establish his holiday was made at a session of the Women's International Democratic Federation in Moscow in November 1949.