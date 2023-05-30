Moscow suburbs resident sustained minor injuries following drone attack

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. A woman in the Moscow suburbs was slightly wounded by shrapnel after a drone hit an apartment building, a TASS correspondent reported from the scene on Tuesday.

In addition, the windows of several apartments were shattered. According to one of the residents of the house, the apartment was flooded as a result of the accident. The residents whose apartments were damaged have been placed in hotels.

A drone attack early on Tuesday morning caused minor damage to several buildings in Moscow. All of the city's emergency services are at the scene of the incidents. According to Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin, there were no serious casualties as a result of the incident.

The Defense Ministry specified that the Kiev regime attempted a terrorist attack on facilities in Moscow using eight unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). All the drones were hit.