Those who try to ‘cancel’ Russian culture deprive themselves of masterpieces, says Putin

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. Those who stand behind the campaign to "cancel" Russian culture first and foremost punish themselves and their citizens, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday.

"Culture and art, the spheres which are called on to unite people, are facing a geopolitical confrontation today. Attempts are being made to cancel everything that has to do with Russia, erase it from the heritage of civilization. In fact, those who stand behind this campaign deprive themselves, their peoples, their citizens, of the opportunity to appreciate true masterpieces," the president said in a video address on opening of Academy of Artistic Industries at the Tavrida art cluster, which was released on the Kremlin website.