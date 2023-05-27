Putin establishes Gagarin award for achievements in space field

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has presented a new state award, the Order of Gagarin, according to a presidential decree published on Saturday.

According to the decree, the decoration will be awarded for merits is space exploration, for example, for a successful flight of a crewed spacecraft. Also, it will be awarded for prominent achievements in the training of scientists, engineers and other specialists of the space industry; for achievements in developing, manufacturing, testing and operating astronautics equipment without accidents, in developing and implementing new technologies, and in conducting research.

The Order of Gagarin may be also bestowed for merits in implementing the national space policy, including in the field of Russia’s defense and security.

The award will be bestowed on Russian nationals. Nevertheless, a foreigner can also receive it "for efficient participation in international cooperation with Russia in the area of space research and exploration." It can also be awarded to organizations for outstanding achievements in the space field.