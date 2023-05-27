St. Petersburg to mark its 320th anniversary with concerts, festivals and fireworks

ST. PETERSBURG, May 27. /TASS/. St. Petersburg is marking its 320th birthday on Saturday with various celebrations including a fire show with participants from different countries, an ice cream festival, as well as exhibits, shows, concerts and many other events.

The celebration will culminate in a gala concert starring opera singers from around the world.

Large screens will be set up downtown displaying video greetings from St. Petersburg’s honorary citizens and cultural figures from CIS countries.