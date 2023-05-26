People should remain in their country in hard times — Medvedev

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. A good person should remain in his or her country when it is going through difficult times, the deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, told reporters during a visit to Vietnam.

"I don’t believe that people with dissenting views deserve to be crucified. However, if you are a decent person, you should remain in your country when it is going through difficult times, and to follow the requirements of the place where you live," he said.

He added that people’s views may change over time.