Nornickel plans to launch air quality control system in Norilsk, Monchegorsk in September

MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. The Norilsk Nickel Company (Nornickel) will launch an air quality control system in Norilsk and Monchegorsk in September, 2023. Local residents will use an application to see how the system is working, Vice President for Ecology and Industrial Safety Stanislav Seleznev said on Tuesday at the presentation of the company's sustainable development report for 2022.

"We have a project - a system to control air directly in the cities. We are speaking about Norilsk and Monchegorsk. <...> We plan to launch this system officially in September, 2023, and we will make in addition to the stationary interface a mobile application. Every resident not only of those cities, but anyone interested, may download this mobile application to see how things are going there," he said.

Nornickel has installed 16 stations in the city of Norilsk and 13 in Monchegorsk, he continued. "Each station there measures some five to six different pollutants, plus all the weather criteria: temperature, wind direction, pressure, and so on. All information is directed to <...> a single portal that is an interface, which demonstrates everything that is happening in those cities. Everything is in a single network, and now we continue and finalize the testing and pilot operation. It is the first monitoring system in Russia, installed in the city north of the Arctic Circle, where winter temperatures may be minus 50 (degrees)," he said.