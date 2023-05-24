Traffic on Russia’s Crimean Bridge restored after drills

KRASNODAR, May 24. /TASS/. Car traffic has been resumed across the Crimean Bridge after it had been suspended for several hours due to drills in that area, the Taman branch of the Russian Federal Road Agency said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The automobile traffic along the stretch of the A-290 highway linking Novorossiysk and Kerch has been resumed in a normal mode," the statement reads.

Crimea’s Head Sergey Aksyonov said on his Telegram channel earlier in the day that the Crimean Bridge had been closed for several hours due to the drills being held in that area.