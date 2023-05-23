US court schedules sentencing of Russian national Vladislav Klyushin for July 19

BOSTON, May 23. /TASS/. The sentencing of Russian national Vladislav Klyushin, who has been convicted of cybercrime, has been scheduled for July 19, Judge Patti Saris said at a hearing in Boston.

It will start at 2:30 pm, she said. The court previously scheduled sentencing for other dates, but then moved it back due to defense motions.

Klyushin’s defense insisted most recently that the court in Boston doesn’t have jurisdiction over the case because the crime he’s accused of had been committed in another court district.

A jury court on February 15 convicted Klyushin on four counts: conspiring to obtain unauthorized access to computers, and to commit wire fraud and to commit securities fraud, and obtaining unauthorized access to computers, wire fraud and securities fraud. He is facing upward of 20 years in prison. He was detained in Switzerland in March 2021 and extradited to the US in December of that year. Russia also sought his extradition.