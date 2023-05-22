Russians now immune to Western propaganda, Putin’s high rating remains steady — Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 22./TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s high favorability rating remains stable among the Russian population because people have already developed immunity to the lies and falsehoods being heard from abroad, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a briefing on Monday.

"There is a certain degree of resistance in our society to the stream of fake news, deliberate lies and incompetent assessments," the Kremlin spokesman said when asked why the high level of support for the Russian president remained stable despite Western propaganda efforts.

"Indeed, we do have such resistance. As well, our society is oriented mainly not toward the countries of the West but toward our own country, which is also extremely important for our present and future," Peskov stressed.