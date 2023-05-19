Volunteers from Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan to participate in Arctic cleanup

TASS, May 19. More than 80 volunteers from across Russia, from Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan will participate in the Green Arctic's ecology expeditions to the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Region during the coming summer season, the regional government's press service said on Wednesday.

"The Green Arctic's ecology expeditions on the Yamal will feature 84 volunteers. The teams for the summer season have been formed from 32 Russian residents and citizens of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan," the press service said, adding all the volunteers would be trained for work in the North.

This year, organizers have received a record number of applications: almost 1,000 people from 12 countries have filled a form and passed psychology tests. Applicant with higher ratings would become team members. During the coming season, volunteers will work at the Marre-Sale polar station on the Kara Sea shore, at the former Polyarny town and in the Mys Kamenny village in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Region, the press service added.

The Green Arctic inter-regional eco-social organization was established in 2014 to attract volunteers to Arctic cleanup missions. Over nine years, volunteers from more than a dozen countries have participated in 17 ecology expeditions, cleaned two islands in the Kara Sea and rescued one polar bear.