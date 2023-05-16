UNGA passes resolution on Chernobyl disaster

UNITED NATIONS, May 17. /TASS/. The United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday passed without voting a resolution on the Chernobyl disaster.

The resolution entitled Persistent Legacy of the Chernobyl Disaster was co-initiated by Russia, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Armenia, the United Kingdom, Canada, China, the United States, and a number of EU countries.

The document acknowledges "the need for continuing international cooperation on Chernobyl under the auspices of the United Nations" and stresses "the need, in this regard, to continue the environmental and health monitoring of the Chernobyl-affected regions and communities for the purpose of assessing the efficiency of international assistance."

The resolution calls on the member states "and all interested partners to support international cooperation on Chernobyl aimed at achieving the Sustainable Development Goals in the Chernobyl-affected regions, including through partnerships, innovation and investment.".