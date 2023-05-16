Sanitary and epidemiological situation in Russia’s new regions stable — sanitary watchdog

MOSCOW, May 16. /TASS/. The sanitary and epidemiological situation in Russia’s new regions is stable, Anna Popova, chief of Russia’s sanitary watchdog, said on Tuesday.

"The sanitary and epidemiological situation in the new territories is stable. Our colleagues from the research institutes and two large mobile laboratories have been working there since last spring. Around 200,000 different studies have been conducted to control the situation," she said at a meeting with Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

According to Popova, the watchdog has offices in the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, and in the Zaporozhye Region and the Crimean office is responsible for work in the Kherson Region.