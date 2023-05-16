Moscow court to consider extending custody of former US embassy staffer on May 18

MOSCOW, May 16. /TASS/. Moscow’s Lefortovo District Court on May 18 will hear a motion by the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) to extend the term of custody of Robert Shonov, a former employee of the US embassy in Russia who has been charged with conspiring with a foreign state or organization, a court official told TASS on Tuesday.

"The court hearing has been set for May 18," she said.

FSB investigators have requested that the court extend the defendant’s term of custody by another three months.

According to earlier reports, the police, backed up by FSB personnel, detained Shonov in Vladivostok in the Russian Far East in the course of an investigation. After questioning, he was charged under Article 275.1 of the Russian Criminal Code (Engaging in a Conspiracy With a Foreign State or International or Foreign Organization). He was then transferred to Moscow and is being held at the Lefortovo pre-trial detention center while further investigative activities are carried out. If found guilty, Shonov could face up to eight years in prison. TASS has received no official comments from law enforcement agencies, the defendant or his representatives.