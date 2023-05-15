Russian Red Cross to send another humanitarian mission to Syria on May 20

MOSCOW, May 15. /TASS/. The Russian Red Cross Society will dispatch its second humanitarian mission to Syria on May 20, Russian Red Cross (RCC) President Pavel Savchuk said on Monday.

"Very soon, on May 20, an RCC team of 13 people, including doctors, psychologists, emergency response specialists, and humanitarian assistance specialists, is arriving in Syria," he said, adding that they will work in at least ten settlements, handing out relief aid.

"We focus especially on children. That is why the cargoes will include food for children of various ages, leisure time goods, such as markers, coloring books," he said. "Quite common things for us but a treasure for Syrian children."

He said he will fly to Syria on May 17 to meet with the leadership of the Syrian Red Cross. "We will sign an agreement and a memorandum of cooperation and will donate a mobile humanitarian aid distribution center so that they will be able to offer such assistance themselves," he noted.

Savchuk recalled that the first humanitarian mission to Syria was conducted in March 2023 to help those affected by the earthquake in Latakia. "We received very good feedback and were invited to visit the country again," he added.