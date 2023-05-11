WHO chief declares end to mpox global health emergency

GENEVA, May 11. /TASS/. World Health Organization Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has declared the end of the mpox global health emergency.

Speaking at a briefing in Geneva on Thursday, he justified the move by citing the significant drop in cases compared to July last year, when the global health emergency was declared.

"Yesterday, the emergency committee for mpox met and recommended to me that the multi-country outbreak of mpox no longer represents a public health emergency of international concern," the WHO chief pointed out. "I have accepted that advice and I’m pleased to declare that mpox is no longer a global health emergency," he added.

He noted that there had been a 90% drop in reported cases in the past three months compared to the previous 90 days.