Official reveals number of POWs returned to Russia during special operation

ST. PETERSBURG, May 11. /TASS/. More than 800 Russians returned from Ukrainian captivity since the beginning of the special military operation as part of exchange programs involving the Russian human rights commissioner, Tatyana Moskalkova, Alexander Kozlov, who is in charge of the ombudswoman’s office, said on Thursday.

Commenting on the return of POWs, he said at a session of the St. Petersburg International Legal Forum, "We are speaking about the return of over 800 people from captivity with our assistance, by efforts from the Defense Ministry and special services."

Kozlov specified to a TASS reporter that the figure was for the entire period of the special military operation. He did not reveal the total number of Russian POWs returned from Ukrainian captivity, though.