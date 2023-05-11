FSB seizes almost 500 kg of Latin American cocaine in transit to Poland

MOSCOW, May 11. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has foiled an attempt to bring almost 500 kg of Latin American cocaine into Russia in transit to Poland, the FSB press office told TASS on Thursday.

"The Federal Security Service has foiled yet another attempt to bring Latin American cocaine into Russia. The new cocaine batch was on its way to the Republic of Poland and was seized at the Russian-Belarusian border in the Smolensk Region," the press office said.

According to the FSB’s data, during the inspection of a heavy-duty vehicle with the state registration plate of the Turkish Republic, FSB operatives uncovered a cache with 116 packages of drugs. It was also established that another vehicle with a batch of cocaine was on its way along the same route.

"After the second vehicle was stopped, 373 packages of narcotic drugs were found in the same-type cache. The cocaine seized in the two vehicles weighed a total of 492 kg," the FSB press office reported.

A foreign citizen who organized the drug smuggling was caught red-handed and remanded in custody, it said.