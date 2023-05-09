Vladivostok, Khabarovsk see parades on Victory Day

MOSCOW, May 9. /TASS/. Military parades were held on the Victory Day in Vladivostok, the capital of the Far Eastern Federal District, and Khabarovsk, where the Eastern Military District headquarters are situated, TASS reports.

Celebrations of the Victory Day in Vladivostok started with wraths and flowers laying to the monument of merchant fleet sailors that lost their lives during the Great Patriotic War. It was followed by the Victory Parade in the city.

The parade was staged in a traditional manner in Khabarovsk, the press service of the Eastern Military District informed.