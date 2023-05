MOSCOW, May 9. /TASS/. Victory Day celebrations kicked off in the Far East and the commemoration parade took place in Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky on Tuesday morning, TASS reports.

It will be followed by the concert program, games, stage shows for children and a traditional race of athletes.

Solemn events, the parade and flower laying will take place in Chukotka, which is also among the first region to start celebrations.