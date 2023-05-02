Putin certain all reconstruction plans in new regions to be accomplished

ST. PETERSBURG, May 2. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is confident that economic and social life in the new Russian regions will be fully restored to normal.

"I am sure that we will succeed. We will do everything that we have planned. We will certainly restore to normal social and economic life in your region and your city and all other regions that have become part of Russia," Putin told the participants in Tuesday's ceremony on the occasion of the resumption of streetcar traffic in Mariupol. Putin congratulated the city’s residents on this event.

Putin thanked the authorities and residents of Mariupol "for their courage shown during the recent tragic events, for their patience and for their industriousness, talent and loyalty to their historical home country."