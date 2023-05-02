US-based owner of Tinder dating app to part with Russian market by June 30 — company

NEW YORK, May 2. /TASS/. Match Group, the owner of the Tinder online dating service, announced that it would be withdrawing from Russia by June 30, as reported on the website of the company, based in Dallas, Texas.

"Our brands are taking steps to restrict access to their services in Russia and will complete their withdrawal from the Russian market by June 30, 2023," the company announced.

Tinder, an online dating platform, operates via mobile apps for smartphones. In addition to the popular dating app, Match Group LLC also owns the Match.com, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, PlentyOfFish, Ship and OurTime services.