Russia records 3,404 daily COVID cases, 30 deaths — crisis center

MOSCOW, May 2. /TASS/. Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 3,404 over the past day to 22,858,855, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Tuesday.

A day earlier, 4,242 daily cases were recorded.

As many as 328 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, down 9.9% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients increased in 22 regions, while in 35 regions the figure decreased. The situation remained unchanged in 28 regions. A day earlier, 364 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases climbed by 353 over the past day, versus 414 cases a day earlier, reaching 3,507,449, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 195 over the past day, reaching 1,940,246.

COVID-19 recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 4,503 over the past day, reaching 22,259,078, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters.

COVID-19 death toll

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 30 over the past day, reaching 398,366, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters.