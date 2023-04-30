Next wave of covid incidence may start in May but it won't be significant — expert

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. The next wave of the incidence of covid in Russia may begin in May, but it will not be significant, Senior Researcher at the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology Anatoly Altshtein told TASS.

Earlier, head of Russian Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing (Rospotrebnadzor) Anna Popova announced a slowdown in the decline in the incidence of coronavirus infection in Russia.

"The last wave [of morbidity] is rather small. It is probably impossible to say firmly that there will be no more waves. It is quite possible that there will be a wave - somewhere, maybe even in May, but it will not be significant, that's clear," Altshtein said.

According to him, the last wave of morbidity began in January and at its peak about 13,000 cases were recorded. However, the decline is very slow, the expert added. He noted that the maximum number of cases of covid during the period of a likely increase in the incidence may vary between 10,000-20,0000.