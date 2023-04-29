Russian Investigative Committee to assess seizure of Russian embassy school in Warsaw

MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. Russia’s Investigative Committee will make a legal assessment of the seizure of the building of the Russian embassy school in Warsaw, following an order from Alexander Bastrykin, the committee’s chairman, the Investigative Committee said in a statement on Saturday.

"The committee’s head instructed investigators to ask the Russian Foreign Ministry for necessary information and to give a legal assessment of all the circumstances of the incident," the statement said.

On Saturday morning, Polish authorities began the procedure of seizing the building of the Russian embassy school in Warsaw by force. The teaching staff were told to vacate the building by 07:00 p.m. Moscow time. Russia’s embassy to Poland described the Polish authorities’ steps as illegal.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said that Russia deems the Polish authorities’ intrusion into the Russian embassy school in Warsaw as a blatant violation of the 1961 Vienna Convention and another encroachment on Russian diplomatic property in Poland. The Foreign Ministry said that Warsaw’s steps would not remain without Moscow’s firm response and consequences for Poland.