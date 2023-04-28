Sixteen children evacuated from conflict area in Ukraine reunited with families — diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, April 28. /TASS/. The office of the Russian presidential commissioner for children’s rights has helped 16 children from nine families evacuated from the war zone in Ukraine and the Donbass republics reunite with their relatives, Roman Kashayev, diplomat for the Russian Permanent Mission to the UN, said on Friday at the ‘Arria formula’ meeting of the UN Security Council on children’s issues in war zones.

"The Russian side does not obstruct contact and communication between the children and their relatives and loved ones regardless of their place of residence," he said. "In order to make the reunification process easier, parents can file a request for assistance in finding their child with the office of the children’s rights commissioner."

"To date, 16 children from nine families have already been reunited with their families," Kashayev added.