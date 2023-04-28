Appellate court upholds decision to shut down Moscow Helsinki Group

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. The court of appeals has ruled that the decision to close down the human rights organization Moscow Helsinki Group is legal, the court’s press service told TASS on Friday.

"The ruling of the judicial panel on administrative cases of the First Court of Appeals of General Jurisdiction as of April 27, 2023 upholds the decision of the Moscow City Court to liquidate the regional public organization ‘the Moscow Public Group on the Assistance of the Implementation of the Helsinki Accords’ and does not grant the appeal," the press service said.

In January, the Moscow City Court had shut the organization down following a Justice Ministry lawsuit. The key reason behind this decision was that the organization was operating outside of its jurisdiction. The Moscow Helsinki Group's representatives refused to accept the verdict and appealed it.