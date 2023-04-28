Russia records 6,548 daily COVID cases, 31 deaths — crisis center

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 6,548 over the past day to 22,839,878, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Friday.

A day earlier, 6,503 daily cases were recorded.

As many as 905 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, down 11.4% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients increased in 34 regions, while in 36 regions the figure decreased. The situation remained unchanged in 15 regions. A day earlier, 1,022 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 926 over the past day versus 904 cases a day earlier, reaching 3,505,248, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 615 over the past day versus 630 a day earlier, reaching 1,938,551.

COVID-19 recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 7,775 over the past day, reaching 22,236,983, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Friday.

A day earlier, some 7,213 patients recovered.

COVID-19 death toll

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 31 over the past day, reaching 398,239, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Friday.

A day earlier, 33 COVID-19 deaths were registered.