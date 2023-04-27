Moscow counting on Cyprus to keep Russian diplomatic facilities safe — MFA

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. Moscow expects that the Cypriot authorities will provide proper protection to Russian diplomatic facilities in Cyprus, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement on Thursday, commenting on a fire that occurred at the Russian Center for Science and Culture in Nicosia.

"Efforts are underway to identify the cause of the fire. Arson cannot be ruled out. The embassy maintains close contact with the relevant agencies in the country to make sure that all the circumstances of the incident are established as soon as possible," Zakharova noted.

"We expect the authorities of the Republic of Cyprus to provide proper protection to and guarantee the inviolability of Russian diplomatic facilities," she added.

The diplomat also thanked the Cypriot Foreign Ministry, firefighters, law enforcement officers and officials from other agencies for "their support, professionalism and effective measures to combat the blazes and ensure people’s safety."

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the April 26 fire damaged the outer wall and the ceiling of the center’s assembly hall. There were no casualties as the well-coordinated actions of the center’s staff helped to promptly evacuate visitors and employees.