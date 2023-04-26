Person suspected of plotting attack on naval hospital taken into custody

SIMFEROPOL, April 26. /TASS/. A Simferopol court has ruled to take a Russian citizen into custody for allegedly plotting an attack on a Crimean naval hospital, a representative of the Russian Federal Security Service told TASS on Wednesday.

The person was taken into custody for two months, the security service, known as the FSB, said.

The Public Relations Center of the Russian Federal Security Service said earlier that a Russian national had been detained on suspicion of plotting an attack on the Russian Defense Ministry’s Naval Clinical Hospital in Simferopol. Two improvised explosive devices were seized from him during a search: one was studded with nails to cause damage and the other was purported to have an incendiary effect. He has been charged with plotting a terrorist attack, illegal possession of explosive substances and explosive devices.